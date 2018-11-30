Eight prisoners involved in petty cases set free

NOWSHERA: District and Sessions Judge Nasrullah Khan Gandapur on Thursday visited Nowshera prison cell and set free eight outlaws implicated in petty nature offenses.

Acting on the directives of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, District and Sessions Judge Nasrullah Khan Gandapur along with Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Shakeel Arshad visited different portions of the lockup and inquired about the facilities being provided to the prisoners. The officials also visited different barracks and met the captives and asked about the facilities being provided to them.

Briefing the officials, Superintendent Falak Sher Khan said that the cell was accommodating 339 prisoners as compare to its hosting capacity of 130 prisoners.

He apprised that the jail staff was committed to providing facilities to the prisoners despite lack of space and resources.

Later, the officials established makeshift camp court at the cell and freed eight prisoners involved in minor offenses.