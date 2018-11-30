close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Eight prisoners involved in petty cases set free

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

NOWSHERA: District and Sessions Judge Nasrullah Khan Gandapur on Thursday visited Nowshera prison cell and set free eight outlaws implicated in petty nature offenses.

Acting on the directives of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, District and Sessions Judge Nasrullah Khan Gandapur along with Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Shakeel Arshad visited different portions of the lockup and inquired about the facilities being provided to the prisoners. The officials also visited different barracks and met the captives and asked about the facilities being provided to them.

Briefing the officials, Superintendent Falak Sher Khan said that the cell was accommodating 339 prisoners as compare to its hosting capacity of 130 prisoners.

He apprised that the jail staff was committed to providing facilities to the prisoners despite lack of space and resources.

Later, the officials established makeshift camp court at the cell and freed eight prisoners involved in minor offenses.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan