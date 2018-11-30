HBL hosts a Donation Drive for the Indus Hospital Expansion Project in line with its commitment to serve the country.

HBL prides itself on being a socially responsible entity and continues to play its role as a responsible corporate citizen through the support of charitable causes that promote education, health and community welfare.

HBL collaborated with the Indus Hospital, Korangi, Karachi to support them in their mission to expand to a larger facility to be able to serve more under-privileged patients with free of charge and quality healthcare. The kiosks were set up on November 29, 2018 at three different HBL premises: HBL Tower, HBL Plaza and HBL Annexe. Employees at HBL enthusiastically participated in the event to support this noble cause. HBL’s focus has always been people and their dreams, enabling it to be the catalyst for progress. Special thanks to Mr. Yunus Hashim Bengali - Chairman The Indus Hospital, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan - CEO The Indus Hospital and Mr. Ahson Tariq - Executive Director The Indus Hospital for their gracious presence at the HBL premises for the activity along with Mr. Sagheer Mufti - Chief Operating Officer HBL, Mr. Amir Kureshi - Head Global Consumer Banking, Mr. Naveed Asghar - Chief Marketing Officer HBL and other senior members of HBL. ***