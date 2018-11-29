Money-laundering case: Zardari, Talpur record statements

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing money laundering case.

Both were summoned by FIA to record their statements in the case, which pertains to money laundering through fake bank accounts. According to sources, a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the case questioned Talpur for an hour after which she was allowed to leave.

Zardari was also questioned for over an hour. Zardari and Talpur have been granted interim bail in the case and have appeared before the FIA four times before this.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, however, did not appear and will instead be provided with the JIT’s questionnaire by his counsel. The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur.