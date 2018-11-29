Pakistan to host Emerging Teams Asia Cup games

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host Group B matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup from December 6. Group A games will be held in Sri Lanka.
Eight teams — Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates — will participate in the tournament.
Group A has Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan, and Oman and their matches will be played in Colombo from December 7.
Group B matches amongst Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and UAE will be played at National Stadium and South-End Club Ground in Karachi.
Pakistan will feature in the opening match on December 6 against Hong Kong at National Stadium. On the same day, Bangladesh will play UAE at the South-End Club Ground.
