close
Thu Nov 29, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Pakistan to host Emerging Teams Asia Cup games

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host Group B matches of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup from December 6. Group A games will be held in Sri Lanka.

Eight teams — Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates — will participate in the tournament.

Group A has Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan, and Oman and their matches will be played in Colombo from December 7.

Group B matches amongst Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and UAE will be played at National Stadium and South-End Club Ground in Karachi.

Pakistan will feature in the opening match on December 6 against Hong Kong at National Stadium. On the same day, Bangladesh will play UAE at the South-End Club Ground.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports