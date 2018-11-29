Workshop on water technologies held

Islamabad: NUST Institute of Environmental Sciences & Engineering (IESE), School of Civil & Environmental Engineering (SCEE), hosted ‘International Workshop on Sustainable Urban Water Technologies & Construction’ here at the university’s main campus here on Tuesday.

Dr Imran Hashmi, Associate Dean IESE was the chief guest at the occasion. The workshop focused on the current situation and understanding of infrastructure development according to the environmental standards using sustainability approach. In his address, Dr Hashmi said that no one can deny the fact that the natural resources are on the decrease and insufficient to combat with the tremendous population sprawl, adding that developing countries like Pakistan are facing severe impacts due to the limited supply of natural resources.

Dr Sher Jamal Khan, Professor at IESE, spoke about drinking water resources available globally and nationally. He also discussed water quality situation in Pakistan along with the targets and goals to be achieved by 2025.