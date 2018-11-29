BU convocation

Islamabad: Bahria University (BU) Islamabad Campus held its 20th convocation at Jinnah Convention Center here on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan was the chief guest. Bahria University rector conferred the degrees to the graduating students of Ph.D, MPhil, masters and undergraduate programmes.

In total 686 degrees were conferred to the undergraduate and graduate students of Management Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Law, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Electrical Engineering and Software Engineering Departments. Ali Muhammad Khan also awarded 16 gold and 13 silver medals, to various students who achieved top positions in their respective programmes.

Earlier in his welcome address Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (r) Muhammad Shafiq HI(M) expressed his gratitude to Ali Muhammad Khan for his presence at the convocation. He further added that we at the university have done our best to equip our students with necessary fundamental principles of conducting scholastic enquiry, training for communication and interpersonal skills. He acknowledged particularly the role of HEC, Punjab Government and other organizations for sponsoring number of scholarships for students of Bahria University. Rector Bahria University congratulated the students and their parents, wishing them a prosperous future and also appreciated the students winning medals in recognition of their outstanding performance.