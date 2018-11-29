‘Punjab govt focusing on occupational safety’

Lahore: The Provincial Labour and Human Resource Department is focusing on occupational safety and health as a future strategy to improve compliance of labour standards and increase profitability of businesses.

Exports in textile and garment sector can be enhanced by reducing the cost of production through adopting preventive measures which ensured occupational safety and health (OSH) to workers at workplaces. “We should develop a new culture of decent work by improving working environment, evolving sustainable strategies and policies for the betterment of the labourer and employer communities.

This was stated by Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Commissioner Saqib Manan while addressing the inaugural session of “Return on Prevention” conference focusing on cost and benefit of investment in occupational safety and health in Pakistan’s textile and garment sector.

German Embassy First Secretary Development Cooperation Dr Jurgen Zoll, Principal Adviser GIZ Romina Kochius, Australian moderator Jillian Hamilton and the representatives of workers and employers communities also attended the event.

Addressing the conference as the chief guest on behalf of Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan, PESSI Commissioner Saqib Manan said that Punjab government fully recognised the significance of augmenting development allocations to less developed districts which mostly lagged behind with regard to the Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) in the province.

Employers will have to invest on prevention side for safety of the labourers rather spending on their rehabilitation which costs comparatively more, he said. The PESSI commissioner said Punjab government was keen on exploring different perspectives in formal and informal sectors by introducing latest research and technologies for prevention of the labour community from diseases and accidents at workplace.

He said the Punjab government was also taking concrete measures to hold the GSP-Plus status by adopting international labour standards. The PESSI commissioner said that along with GIZ and other international donors, the Punjab government was facilitating its producers in the realm of safety, health and prevention. “We are getting closer to achieving the destination of decent work that ultimately leads to better and safer working condition for the workers,” the PESSI commissioner concluded.

German and Australian experts as well as the representatives of workers, employers and NGOs also addressed the conference. career counselling centre: Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday inaugurated a centre to offer career counselling and job placement services to youths in the field of vocational education and training.

The centre has been supported by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and TVET-Sector Support Programme (TVET-SSP) funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway.

The career counselling and job placement centre has been established at Govt Technical Training Centre located at Tevta head office Lahore. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam said the centre will improve the understanding of the youth for choosing their employment path and make them learn the trends of professional life before getting into their workplaces.

He said the centre will bridge the gap between the training institutes and the industry as the youth will be able to get first-hand information about the emerging trends in the job market. The career counselling and job placement centres have latest technology and career counsellors for supporting the trainees and pass-outs to reach their desired career.

A dedicated team at CC&JP centres will extend services to the skilled workforce in finding jobs in both national and international job markets through national level job portal.