Squad retained for third Test

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan have decided to retain the same 15-member squad for the third Test that featured in the first two matches of the series.

The third and deciding Test of the series will be played in Abu Dhabi from December 3-7. Pakistan lost the first Test in Abu Dhabi by four runs and pulled level in Dubai on Tuesday with an innings and 16-run victory.

The decision to retain the same squad was taken by the national selection committee headed by Inzamamul Haq after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur.

Squad: Muhammad Hafeez, Imamul Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Baber Azam, Saad Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Abbas, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza.