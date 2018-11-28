PM approves model agro produce market in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved establishment of a model agriculture produce market in Lahore which would serve as a model and would be replicated in other parts of the country to facilitate farmers in their agricultural produce.

Pakistan has a vast potential in livestock sector, especially export of meat to China and the Gulf States, official of the food sector informed Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Official sources told The News that one of the Pakistani companies is in negotiations with a Chinese company which wants to acquire majority shareholding with management control of Pakistani food company. Besides, some of the food companies are also getting meat export orders from the Gulf countries. There is huge potential in these countries especially halal food.

The prime minister directed that a comprehensive plan be chalked out to address the issues related to the livestock sector.

During the meeting, the premier was informed that creation of foot and mouth disease (fmt) free zones in the country and incentivising saving and calf fattening programmes could significantly help in realising the country’s potential in livestock sector.

The prime minister chaired a meeting here to discuss the potential and the issues related to livestock, backyard poultry, small and medium dairy farms and the agriculture produce markets in the country.

The premier was informed that there exists huge potential in the livestock sector especially the export of meat to China and the Gulf countries.

The prime minister was also briefed on the potential in backyard poultry and small and medium dairy farms.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues relating to agriculture produce markets and how the farmers are being exploited by the monopolies created due to dysfunctional market committees.

A detailed briefing was given to the prime minister on the plans to put in place legal framework besides upgrading 76 agriculture produce markets in 24 districts with infrastructure development, relocate nine markets and establishment of six new markets in the next five years.