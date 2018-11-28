ICAS holds annual sports day

Islamabad : The annual sports day of (Islamabad College of Arts and Sciences) ICAS, G-11/3 and G-6 branches was celebrated, says a press release.

The programme began with the euphonious beat of the National Anthem, entailed by the declaration of the CEO, Nusrat Tahir, to announce the sports meet open.

Principal Naureen Raheel took oath from the athletes participating in the sports for respecting and abiding by the rules.

Next, there was spectacular, prismatic and well synchronised parade by the four houses. The zealous parents, gathered in a large number, constantly applauded the enthusiastic athletes of the parade.

The most intriguing aspects, embellishing the event were the house performances involving mass student participation, which splattered the lush green Astroturf, a riot of hues and vibrancy. Another mesmerising performance which left the audience completely awestruck was the Martial Arts Display by the students from the G-6 branch of ICAS.

Once the races began, the air was filled with cheering and tons of encouragement for the young athletes from pre-school till grade 8. The event ended with a race between parents versus teachers.

The CEO lauded the sports day event and stated that she could gauge the efforts and pains endured by the teachers and students for such a flawless ceremony.

Sports and games whether team based or individual are an essential aspect of a student’s life that can build self esteem and confidence. It can motivate children and teach them the benefits of goal setting and practice.