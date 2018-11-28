Tribute to Fahmida Riaz

LAHORE: Fakhar Zaman has said Fahmida Riaz was not only a great poet but she also had a spirit of a fighter and an activist. She had been struggling for the whole of her life for the protection of human rights and elevation of status of women in society.

This was said by Fakhar Zaman while presiding over Pakistan Academy of Letters condolence reference on great poet, fiction writer, translator and activist Fahmida Riaz and short story writer Parveen Atif. Fakhar Zaman Presided over the meeting. Hussain Naqi and Qazi Javed were chief guests. Among other speakers included Qazi Javed, Salma Awan, Sarwat Muhauudin, Neelam Ahmad Bashier, Sema Peroze,Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Zahid Hussan, Raza Naeem, Mumtaz Rashid Lahori, Rubia Jilani.

Fakhar Zaman said that the writers who accepted gifts, awards and other concession from dictators and anti-democratic forces should be condemned. Chief Guest Husain Naqi said that he always felt pleasure in reading the poetry of Fahmida Riaz. He recited some selected lines from her poetry. Qazi Javed said she worked in different directions and also contributed in translation and other genres of literature. Farrukh Sohail Goindi said Fahmida Riaz was first and foremost an activist and her poetry and fiction is coloured and toned with the same. Muhammad Asim Butt said the brave and true tone of Fahmida Riaz is the only one of its type in Urdu literature.

PU: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said PU is introducing social entrepreneurship centre to resolve social problems and generate employment opportunities for graduates. He was addressing orientation ceremony of newly-admitted students.

On this occasion, former captain of Pakistan cricket team Misbahul Haq, eminent poet & intellectual Amjad Islam Amjad, renowned poet Mansoor Afaq, Director Students Affairs Dr Asmat-ullah, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, senior faculty members and students were present. The VC said the students must identify the problem in their relevant area, present a solution and prepare a plan to convert it into a business activity. He said PU administration would fund such projects which would provide employment opportunities to the students.