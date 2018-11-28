Reconstruction of Islamic society free of hatred and biases urged

MULTAN: Speakers at a two-day conference here on Tuesday stressed the need to reconstruct an inclusive Islamic society in Pakistan with an aim to empower and promote the social, economic and political inclusion of all irrespective of their age, sex, race, ethnicity, origin, religion and economic status.

The conference titled ‘Reconstruction of an Inclusive Islamic Society in Pakistan in the Light of Paigham-e-Pakistan’, jointly organized by the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University Islamabad, and Department of Islamic Studies, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, was attended by a large number of faculty members, ulema and representatives of the civil society.

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik was chief guest on the occasion. BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Masood Akhtar chaired the session while Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies and Languages Dr Shafqat Ullah, IRI Director General Dr Zia ul Haq, noted religious scholar Dr Tahir Khakwani and Dr Saeed ur Rehman addressed on the occasion.

BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Masood Akhtar called for promoting the true message of humanity given in the ‘Charter of Madina’ for salvage of the society caught up in the clash of interests. “Islam advocates granting due rights to the rightful, giving relief to the oppressed and treating the marginalized generously irrespective of their religion, caste, colour or creed,” he said, adding that an inclusive approach was vital to negate the narratives of extremism, hate and terrorism and promote peace, harmony and respect for others in the society. He said the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative was key to countering extremism and a way forward for the country to march on the path of peace and prosperity.

BZU Faculty of Islamic Studies and Languages Dean Dr Shafqat Ullah argued that reasoning and debate was the right way to convince others as enforcement of beliefs through force or coercion had very serious consequences for peace and tranquility in a society. He said founding fathers of Pakistan had dreamt of a society in which all citizens enjoyed equal rights. IRI Director General Dr Zia ul Haq called for promoting a culture of accommodation, tolerance and harmony across all kinds of divides. He emphasized that university faculty members must inculcate values of tolerance and tranquility.