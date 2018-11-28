close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 28, 2018

Two bogies of train derail in Kot Addu

National

A
APP
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

ISLAMABAD: Two bogies of Khushhal Khan Khattak Express derailed near railway junction in Muzaffargarh’s Tehsil Kot Addu on Tuesday morning. According to details, train was going to Karachi from Peshawar, private news channel reported. Railways emergency teams reached the spot and put the bogies back on track after which the traffic was restored. No reason for the derailment of the bogies has been given.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan