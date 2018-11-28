Two bogies of train derail in Kot Addu

ISLAMABAD: Two bogies of Khushhal Khan Khattak Express derailed near railway junction in Muzaffargarh’s Tehsil Kot Addu on Tuesday morning. According to details, train was going to Karachi from Peshawar, private news channel reported. Railways emergency teams reached the spot and put the bogies back on track after which the traffic was restored. No reason for the derailment of the bogies has been given.