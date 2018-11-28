‘Comprehensive culture policy for Punjab soon’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said the provincial government was actively working to delineate a comprehensive culture policy.

Addressing a meeting at Alhamra, the minister said provision of quality entertainment together with welfare of artists was government’s responsibility. “We will be able to establish a positive narrative about us through promotion of our culture, which is based on peace and love”, said the minister.

He said the provincial government has taken several steps to develop information and cultural sector as civilized societies are run through norms and principles. Enumerating the steps the provincial government has taken in recent months, Chohan said work on setting up of Alhamra School of Performing Art is ongoing at a fast pace. In addition to that, health cards with a credit limit of Rs 400,000 are being issued to some 6,000 artists and their families under the Artists Support Fund across the province. Similarly, he went on to say, the government will introduce ‘Voice of Punjab’ a musical talent hunt programmes to promote new talent, especially young singers.