Enhanced penalties on the cards for issuing fatwas on heresy

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz has said that the Council would recommend enhanced punishment for those who issue decrees of death for heresy.

He said the CII was planning to invoke parliamentary help in this regard as individuals and groups are not empowered to issue fatwa on heresy. He said the Council members will receive the Sikh pilgrims at Kartarpur.

Dr Qibla said that legislation process for interest-free system was being completed. He said that presence of minister in the meeting reflects the government’s seriousness in implementing recommendations of the Council. He observed that giving the status of consultative body to CII would also put an end to religious chaos and unrest.

Earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Tuesday said there would be no room for interest-based economic system while following the role model of the state of Madinah.

Talking informally to newsmen after attending the meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), the minister said the incumbent government would gradually move towards interest-free system in the country. “To start with, we will encourage and promote interest-free banking system in Pakistan where we are trying to follow the role model of state of Madinah,” he said.

Noorul Haq Qadri said the government would also require recommendations from the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) to fulfill its commitment to root out interest from the economic system of the country. “We also held a brief discussion on this issue during the CII meeting today,” he said.

He maintained the present government would take full benefit from expertise of the CII and save it from becoming a non-active institution. “We will give weight to recommendations of the Council,” the minister said.

Minister for Religious Affairs said the CII was a constitutional body and, therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan would also meet the council’s chairman and its members. “We will implement practicable recommendations of the council in shortest-possible time,” he said.