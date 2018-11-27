Rimsha wins Nick Faldo Series trials

ISLAMABAD: Rimsha Ijaz turned out to be the overall winner in the 8th Nick Faldo Series trials which concluded at the DHA Raya Golf and Country Club in Lahore.

Rimsha, competing in the under-21 girls category, carded creditable gross one under par 287 over four days of competition to wrest the honours of representing the country in future internationals. She carded 71+68+74+74 to get an aggregate score of 287.

Parkha Ijaz finished as runner-up with a score of nine over 297 over four days.

In the under-16 category, Hamna Amjad got top position with an aggregate score of 23 over 311 with Arooba Ali finishing on 335 for runner-up spot.

Winners in boys’ under-16 category turned out to be Damil Attaullah who achieved an aggregate score of 17 over 305. Syed Yashal Shah with the score of 38 over 326 finished runner-up.

Boys’ under-18 title went to Mohammad Saqib with the score of 15 over 303 with Junaid Irfan finishing on his heels with the score of 26 over 314.

Mohammad Arsalan emer-ged winner in the boys’ under-21 category with the score of 28 over 316 during the four-day event. He was followed by Rafay Raja at 33 over 321.

“Rimsha’s performance turned out to be exceptional as she was the only junior golfer finishing with the score of under par,” Dr Ali Haider, the Tournament Director and Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) joint secretary, said while talking to ‘The News’.

PGF President Lt Gen Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain-HI (M) was the chief guest on the occasion. He hailed youngsters’ performance especially of Rimsha.

“The golf federation is on a rise as many innovative steps have been taken during the last one year to promote the game of golf, especially amongst youth, which is the actual future of the sport.”

He said that his goal had been to build PGF towards a resourceful and efficient organisation. “I want to move forward with interesting ideas, making efforts to improve overall infrastructure of golf in Pakistan and to make golf as an undisputable sport.”

The PGF chief said his team was committed to work tirelessly. “We are pursuing a proactive decision making policy in order to take the interest of golf to new next level.”

He thanked parents for supporting their children. “Indeed interest shown by parents would go a long way in helping the talented junior golfers.”

PFG Senior Vice President Asad Ali Khan also attended the award ceremony.

Dr Ali Haider thanked various departments including Raya Country Club for their support for conducting Faldo trials in befitting manners.

“I am also thankful to Punjab Golf and Faldo Enterprises for encouraging young talent.”

Lt Gen Mian Muhammad Hilal distributed prizes amongst the position holders.

Earlier, PGF organised a seminar for upcoming golfers on the third day of the event regarding how to attain

peak performance in golf through mental coaching and rule of golf and changes that would be effective from January 2019.