PM’s angry nephew slaps FIA’s naib court in ATC

ISLAMABAD: Lawyer of Web TV Hasan Niazi, who is nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, became extremely angry when another lawyer was presented in his place in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday in a case pertaining to use of objectionable language against high courts by Faisal Raza Abidi and other accused. Hasan Niazi was so angry that he slapped Naib Court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the courtroom after exchange of hot words with him. On it, Naib Court Mumtaz Ali submitted an application with Ramna Police Station to register case against Hasan Niazai.