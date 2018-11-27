Siraj flays Indian atrocities in IHK

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said that India was accelerating genocide of Kashmiri Muslims but Pakistani rulers were trying to strengthen friendship with Delhi by opening new borders.

In a statement on Monday, he said government’s entire attention was on the opening of another cross border for Indian visitors and was callously indifferent to the massacre of Kashmiris. He said it was the government’s duty to apprise the UN and human rights bodies of the bloodshed in Kashmir. He said for the last several weeks, there had been an increase in the bloodletting in Kashmir but the UN, the world community and human rights bodies were silent. He said whenever there was any problem for the Christian community anywhere in the world, the UN and other HR bodies joined hands and took immediate action as had been in the case of East Timor and Southern Sudan.

He said UN resolutions on Kashmir were passed 70 years back as India itself had taken the issue to the UN and promised plebiscite. However, now India was terming Kashmir its integral part and had also posted nearly 700,000 troops there who were busy in the bloodshed of the Kashmiris. He said it was unfortunate that Muslim rulers were also totally silent on this issue. He said that if more than 50 Muslim states joined hands and exerted pressure on India it would have to agree to plebiscite in Kashmir. He said even Pakistan was content with issuing a condemnation statement. As a result, India was also blocking our river water to make this country barren. He said it was high time that the rulers in Islamabad rose from slumber and took suitable steps for the solution of this issue.

TLP: Jamaat-e-Islami has warned against the crackdown on the leadership and workers of Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and said the move would create more problems for the government.

Addressing a meeting of ulema and students on Monday, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said his party disapproved the crackdown against the TLP, adding that it would cause serious harm to the government and democratic system. He said no power on earth could snatch the love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) from the faithful. He said that the strong action against the TLP under the pressure of a particular lobby was totally undemocratic. He said that peaceful protest was the right of democratic and social forces.