Young man found with throat slit

A young man who is yet to be identified was found with his throat slit inside a small house in Nusrat Bhutto Colony within the limits of Manghopir police station on Monday.

Police officials said the deceased was brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with critical injuries by an ambulance driver where he succumbed to his injures. The police have recorded the statement of the ambulance driver who in his initial statement said the 20-year-old victim was lying in a pool of blood at a house in Nusrat Bhutto Colony.

He said an elderly woman and a young woman were also present at the house when rescuers reached there after getting information of the incident. According to SHO Deedar, both the women had disappeared when the police reached the crime scene and a search for them was under way to ascertain the motive behind the murder. The victim’s body was later shifted to the morgue for identification after an autopsy at the hospital.