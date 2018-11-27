Baig to receive Gusi peace prize

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Hon. Consul General of Yemen and Director World Federation of Consuls, left for Manila to receive the Gusi Peace Prize International 2018.

The Gusi Peace Prize is one the most prestigious awards to recognize the excellence of the individuals worldwide who are brilliant exemplars of society. The other laureates for 2018 Gusi Peace Prize are from Argentina, Columbia, Germany, India, USA, Philippines, Turkey, South Africa, Malaysia, Poland. Baig is the first Pakistani to receive the award. The ceremony is likely to be attended by minister, senators, senior diplomats, foreign dignitaries, international media and elite of the city.