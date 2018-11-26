close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Three killed in road accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed and three others sustained injuries in three separate road accidents in the district, official sources said on Sunday.

They said that the first accident occurred in Daraban road in the limits of Dera Town Police Station, when a speeding passenger bus hit a Qingqi rickshaw, killing two persons, stated to be brothers, on the spot. The deceased brothers were identified as Attaullah and Saifullah.

In the second accident, a tractor-trolley bumped a motorcycle and cycle on link road near Dera Airport in the limits of Saddar Police Station. As a result, the cyclist identified as Yaqoob died instantly while the motorcyclist named Abdul Sattar got wounded.

The third accident happened near Commissioner Bagh when two vehicles collided head on, leaving two persons injured.

