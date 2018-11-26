Pakistan among top benefitting from China’s opening-up policy

BEIJING: Pakistan is among the top taking benefit of China’s reforms and opening-up policy that is meant to benefit world at large, promoting President Xi Jinping's vision of shared destiny.

According to a Chinese media's report, the Belt and Road’s initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the result of this policy, that has changed the global economic landscape and value chain, and this may be just "the beginning of an unfolding historic trajectory" as China vows to further open up its economy.

The Chinese Ambassador in Islamabad Yao Jing said here recently while addressing China’s 69th Anniversary of the Founding that reform and opening up has been an unprecedented success, combining correct policies and relentless hard work.

The policy has unleashed incredible market potential in China, and enabled its transformation into a critical global manufacturing base and a large consumer market for other economies. According to the ambassador, the year of 2018 kicked off their efforts to put all the guiding principles from the CPC's 19th National Congress into action.

It is the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, and it is also a crucial year for securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and for continuing to implement the 13th Five-Year Plan. Under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core, and with the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, they are integrating our personal and family dreams into national dreams, striving to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and contributing more wisdom and strength to safeguarding world peace and development.

The development of China provides opportunities for the world and the region. As President Xi Jinping said, "a prosperous and stable world provides China with opportunities, and China's development also offers an opportunity for the world as a whole.

Whether we will succeed in our pursuit of peaceful development to a large extent hinges on whether we can turn opportunities in the rest of the world into China's opportunities and China's opportunities into those for the rest of the world."

For achieving this goal, China adheres to the principles of peaceful development, cooperation for win-win outcome. They are committed to the ideas of fostering a new type of international relations and building a global community with a shared future.

This year, China has successfully hosted the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Qingdao and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit. In this November, China also hosted the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The five major events hosted by China show China's new prospects of deepened reform and expanded opening-up, reiterate the concepts of mutual trust and benefit, equal-footed consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development, jointly advancing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to realize its high-quality development.

These prospects, concepts and actions of China's diplomacy have been broadly welcomed and supported by countries around the world.