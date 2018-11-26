SL sack selectors

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka sacked their selectors Sunday as the national team headed toward a whitewash defeat in their Test series against England. The selection panel headed by former Test bowler Graeme Labrooy and also including Gamini Wickremasinghe, Eric Upashantha, Chandika Hathurusingha and Jeryl Woutersz were only appointed in June. Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapa summoned the panel on Sunday and “thanked them for their services”, said a national cricket board statement.