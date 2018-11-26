K-Electric, PAF victorious in PPFL

KARACHI: Holders K-Electric and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) recorded contrasting wins on Sunday here at the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at different venues.

K-Electric defeated former four-time winners WAPDA 1-0 while PAF whipped Nushki’s Baloch FC 3-0. Here at the lush green pitch of the KMC Stadium the National Challenge Cup winners PAF did a solid job to defeat Nushki’s Baloch FC with an enviable ease despite having missed a handful of chances. PAF put themselves ahead in the first minute when Samad Khan netted a fine goal. At half time PAF were leading 1-0. In the second half PAF kept tight grip on the game, adding two more goals through Mansoor Khan and Mohammad Mujahid to seal a comfortable win. The victory enabled PAF to join leaders Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) on points as both have 26 points each. However, PAF have plus 10 and KRL have plus 15 goal-average. “We missed six goals,” PAF coach Mohammad Arshad told ‘The News’.

“We were playing with depleted side as several of our key players are on the injury list and a couple of them were facing suspension due to red cards. But still it’s good for us that we managed a win here,” said Arshad, also a former international. Baloch FC coach Khalid Nawaz said his team would fight back. “We still have enough matches to play and our team will rise,” Khalid told this correspondent. “Last night our three players rushed to Quetta due to emergency. I am confident we will be able to avert relegation,” Khalid hoped. The loss left Baloch FC gasping at four points after 13 appearances.

Meanwhile in the other outing here at the Korangi Baloch Football Ground in Sharafi Goth Murtaza Hussain hit the second half winner to enable K-Electric to pull off their fifth win of the season. The win took K-Electric to 21 points from 13 matches. The loss left former four-time winners WAPDA at 23 points from 13 outings.