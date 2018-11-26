Cop hit to death

LAHORE: A 50-year-old police constable was killed by a speeding bike near Qurban Line on Sunday. Victim Khalid Pervez was deployed at Qurban Line. He was crossing the road near Qurban Line when a speeding bike hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

notice: The chief traffic officer (CTO) visited various traffic sectors to check the flow of traffic on Sunday.

He issued a show-cause notice to the Shahdara Traffic Sector in-charge for not reaching the office on time. He visited the traffic sectors, including Ravi Road, Shera Kot and Nawankot. Meanwhile, additional number of patrolling officers had been deployed on Canal Road, The Mall, Gulberg Main Boulevard, GT Road and other important roads to discourage under-age driving.