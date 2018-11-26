Excessive homework

Many students in Karachi are suffering from homework-induced stress and anxiety. The burden of excessive homework has started taking toll on students’ physical and mental health. Essentially, homework should be a mean for teachers to gauge the extent to which a student has understood a lesson. It shouldn’t be a burden or punishment for students. Previously, teachers would keep a close eye on students’ homework and identify the students who needed extra help.

Today, if a student is unable to finish his or her work, teachers give them strict punishments. Many schools ask students to complete the entire exercise of a topic in one day. Obviously, students as well as parents struggle to make sure that all the homework is completed before school the next day. Students who fail to do so copy the answers from their friends only to escape the wrath of teachers. Private school owners need to revisit their policies. They should realise that their rigid homework-related policies are not helping students understand a concept. Schools should be a safe space where students can ask for extra help from teachers without fear.

Zafar Nazeer

Karachi