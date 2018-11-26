Debate contest Students exhibit creative, critical skills

Rawalpindi: An inter house debate competition was held at the Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School with an objective of providing an opportunity to the students to exhibit their creative, critical and communication skills that are deemed imperative for their personal growth and social upbringing.

Students from sixth till 10th standard competed in the bilingual debate contest. The topic of English debate contest was “Does money mean happiness”, while the title for Urdu debates was “Is social media spoiling or bringing an improvement in society”.

The Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School Old Boys Association Finance Secretary Ibadur Rehman and former finance secretary, Imadul Hassan Abbasi were the guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof. Naseem Ijaz did not rule out the importance of money saying it was imperative for human beings. However, he was critical of excessive use of social media saying it was reason behind rise in crime rate of the society and nothing but waste of time.