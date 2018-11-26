UNSC condemns attacks in Karachi, Orakzai

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the attacks on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s lower Orakzai district that killed 33 people on Friday. Members of the security council on Saturday also appreciated the swift response by Pakistani authorities.

In a statement, the council members stressed that “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations” constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. “Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” they said, underscoring the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of terrorist acts accountable and bring them to justice.

Council members also called upon all UN member states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant security council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard, reported Geo News.

Further, the council members also stressed upon “the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises, and the obligations on host governments, including under international treaties, to protect those premises and their officials.”

On Friday morning, Pakistani security forces foiled an attack on the Chinese Consulate in the Clifton Block-4 area of the city. Terrorists were trying to enter the consulate from the visa issuance section but were intercepted by security personnel at a checkpoint. Two policemen, Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir, were martyred and a security guard injured asthree gunmen tried to enter the consulate around 9:00am. Two visa applicants from Quetta, a father and son identified as Niaz Muhammad and Muhammad Zahir Shah, also lost their lives in the attack. The three attackers were killed in the operation. On the same day, a blast targeting a local market in the lower Orakzai district left 33 dead, including three children and at least 56 injured.