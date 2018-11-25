PTF chief gets vote of confidence from members

ISLAMABAD: Salim Saifullah Khan took a vote of confidence from the affiliated members as president of the Pakistan Tennis Federation on Saturday and announced his desire to hold the Asian Tennis Federation’s Annual General Meeting in Islamabad next year.

Saifullah’s panel was the only one that submitted nomination papers for Saturday’s elections and as such were elected unopposed. Gul Rehman is the new secretary while Mohammad Khalil retained his position as treasurer.

“I am leaving in a few days to attend the ATF AGM to be held in Manila from November 20-December 2. I plan to apply for the next AGM that would Inshallah be in November 2019 in Islamabad. We were to host the AGM in 2016 but due to the SAARC Summit we deferred our hosting rights,” Saifullah said.

He also informed that International Tennis Federation’s Executive Director Luca Santilli is due in Pakistan in January. “From his busy schedule he has intimated us that he would visit Pakistan in January. His visit will help improve cordial relations with the world body.”

Counting on the successes during his first four-year tenure as PTF chief, Saifullah said he with the cooperation of his team succeeded in bringing Davis Cup back to Pakistan.

“Pakistan got its rights back and hosted a Davis Cup tie after a gap of 12 years. We have successfully hosted ties against Iran, Thailand, South Korea and Uzbekistan. More importantly, instead of playing on neutral venues we are now playing ties on our home surface.”

The PTF president also boasted his role in bringing international Futures and ITF junior circuit events back to the country.

“Every year more than 80 foreign players turn up to compete in Futures and junior events. This is a big achievement as far as bringing international tennis back to the country is concerned.”

The election meeting on Saturday was attended by representatives of the affiliated units and the PTF management. PTF Patrons Senator Wasim Sajjad and Senator S. Dilawar Abbas were also present.

Saifullah thanked the affiliated units for their support and reposing confidence in him and his team.

He said the vision and way forward envisaged by him and his team had gained momentum and the team would continue to work with renewed enthusiasm for promotion of tennis in Pakistan.