Sun Nov 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Husband commits suicide after killing wife

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

CHARSADDA: An ice drug addicted man allegedly committed suicide after he shot his wife dead in Palosa area here on Saturday.

One Niaz Ali, resident of Palosa Charsadda, killed himself after he gunned down his wife over some domestic reason.

The police handed over the bodies of the two to their families after autopsy at the District Headquarters Hospital.

Later, the family of the woman placed her body in Farooq Azam Chowk district and staged a protest demonstration. They accused Yasin and Madad, the brothers of deceased man, of killing the couple. They added that they had killed them in a bid to grab their property.

The family of the deceased woman ended protest when Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Fazal Sher Khan assured them to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, the Sardheri police registered the case. The police also stated that Niaz Ali was an drug addict and was the father of two children.

