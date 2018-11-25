SHO transferred over slow action against robbers

TOBA TEK SINGH: District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar Saturday transferred Pirmahal police SHO over his inaction against robbers.

Pirmahal citizens had blocked Multan-Faisalabad Road at Allah Hu Chowk on Thursday in a protest over late arrival of the SHO on the robbery spot.

Taking notice of the citizens’ complaints, the DPO transferred SHO Abdul Majeed Gujjar. Meanwhile, bandits barged into a mobile phone shop at Allama Iqbal Chowk and snatched Rs170,000 from the shop owner Muhammad Kashif and Rs80,000 from a salesman Sajjad Ali

SECURITY TIGHTENED: After the terrorists attack at Chinese Consulate General's office in Karachi, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar Saturday tightened security at Chinese engineers’ camp at Motorway (M-4) and residential compound. He also directed the residents to avoid unnecessary movement from the camps to avoid any untoward incident.