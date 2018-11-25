SHO transferred over slow action against robbers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar Saturday transferred Pirmahal police SHO over his inaction against robbers.
Pirmahal citizens had blocked Multan-Faisalabad Road at Allah Hu Chowk on Thursday in a protest over late arrival of the SHO on the robbery spot.
Taking notice of the citizens’ complaints, the DPO transferred SHO Abdul Majeed Gujjar. Meanwhile, bandits barged into a mobile phone shop at Allama Iqbal Chowk and snatched Rs170,000 from the shop owner Muhammad Kashif and Rs80,000 from a salesman Sajjad Ali
SECURITY TIGHTENED: After the terrorists attack at Chinese Consulate General's office in Karachi, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar Saturday tightened security at Chinese engineers’ camp at Motorway (M-4) and residential compound. He also directed the residents to avoid unnecessary movement from the camps to avoid any untoward incident.
TOBA TEK SINGH: District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar Saturday transferred Pirmahal police SHO over his inaction against robbers.
Pirmahal citizens had blocked Multan-Faisalabad Road at Allah Hu Chowk on Thursday in a protest over late arrival of the SHO on the robbery spot.
Taking notice of the citizens’ complaints, the DPO transferred SHO Abdul Majeed Gujjar. Meanwhile, bandits barged into a mobile phone shop at Allama Iqbal Chowk and snatched Rs170,000 from the shop owner Muhammad Kashif and Rs80,000 from a salesman Sajjad Ali
SECURITY TIGHTENED: After the terrorists attack at Chinese Consulate General's office in Karachi, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar Saturday tightened security at Chinese engineers’ camp at Motorway (M-4) and residential compound. He also directed the residents to avoid unnecessary movement from the camps to avoid any untoward incident.
Comments