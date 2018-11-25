close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

SHO transferred over slow action against robbers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

Share

TOBA TEK SINGH: District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar Saturday transferred Pirmahal police SHO over his inaction against robbers.

Pirmahal citizens had blocked Multan-Faisalabad Road at Allah Hu Chowk on Thursday in a protest over late arrival of the SHO on the robbery spot.

Taking notice of the citizens’ complaints, the DPO transferred SHO Abdul Majeed Gujjar. Meanwhile, bandits barged into a mobile phone shop at Allama Iqbal Chowk and snatched Rs170,000 from the shop owner Muhammad Kashif and Rs80,000 from a salesman Sajjad Ali

SECURITY TIGHTENED: After the terrorists attack at Chinese Consulate General's office in Karachi, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar Saturday tightened security at Chinese engineers’ camp at Motorway (M-4) and residential compound. He also directed the residents to avoid unnecessary movement from the camps to avoid any untoward incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan