Past govts concealed facts with fabricated data, says Buzdar

LAHORE : People belonging to various cities called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office here on Saturday.

He listened to their problems and issued orders on their complaints to resolve them.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI government was standing with the downtrodden and added the work done by the government in 90 days had never been done by any previous government.

The chief minister said concrete measures were being taken to improve living standards of the common man and added the time of empty slogans were gone. The past governments ruined the economy while facts were concealed with fabricated data. Now it is time for the public prosperity since the PTI has no agenda other than public service, he added.

Those who would solve public problems would get respect and action would be taken against those who would not solve public problems, the chief minister said. He said he personally monitored action taken on any public complaint.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has directed cancellation of booking of all the rooms booked permanently or for a long time in Punjab Houses in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree and Karachi. According to a handout, the people living in the rooms of Punjab Houses on a permanent basis or for a long time have been directed to vacate the rooms in three days. The instructions have been issued by the CM Office to vacate the rooms in all the buildings of Punjab Houses.

violence against women: Usman Buzdar has said a comprehensive policy has been made to end violence against women as the PTI government is serious in resolving the issues of women who are victims of violence.

In his message on the eve of “International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women”, which is observed on November 25, the chief minister said that violence against women was a social evil and an illegal act.

Law enforcement: Usman Buzdar has said that he is personally monitoring the law and order situation as maintaining peace is the basic responsibility of any government.

He said every possible step was being taken to protect life and property of the people. He said in the wake of recent terrorists attacks the law enforcement agencies were working with more diligence than before.

The chief minister directed police and other law enforcement agencies to remain alert. He asked the additional chief secretary, home and inspector general of police to keep a close eye on the situation.