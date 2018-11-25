close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
BISE Swat launches software for online forms submission

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

MINGORA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat on Saturday launched a piece of software to facilitate the students of 9th and 10th classes to submit their examination forms online.

Speaking at a ceremony, BISE Swat Controller Umar Hussain said the software had been developed to facilitate the students to easily submit their examination forms.

He added that now the schools would also be able to submit examination forms of students by using the software.

The official said the link of a YouTube video would also be uploaded on the Internet to show the students how to upload their examination forms.

