Law enforcement agencies working more efficiently: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he is personally monitoring the law and order situation as maintaining peace is the basic responsibility of any government.

He said every possible step was being taken to protect life and property of the people. He said in the wake of recent terrorists attacks the law enforcement agencies were working with more diligence than before.

The chief minister directed police and other law enforcement agencies to remain alert. He asked the additional chief secretary, home and inspector general of police to keep a close eye on the situation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said a comprehensive policy has been made to end violence against women as the PTI government is serious in resolving the issues of women who are victims of violence.

In his message on the eve of “International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women”, which is observed on November 25, the chief minister said that violence against women was a social evil and an illegal act.

He said the dream of new Pakistan could not be realised till complete elimination of violence against women. In new Pakistan, the policy regarding elimination of violence against women would be implemented, he added. He also said the scope of the centres for the violence victim women would be extended to the whole of the province.

He said violence badly disturbed qualities in women and created unrest in society. He said Islam gives respect, honour and complete rights to women. Women should be given respectable place in society by eliminating violence against them, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the purpose of observing the day was to raise voice against violence against women.

Also, people belonging to various cities called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office here on Saturday.

He listened to their problems and issued orders on their complaints to resolve them.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI government was standing with the downtrodden and added the work done by the government in 90 days had never been done by any previous government.

The chief minister said concrete measures were being taken to improve living standards of the common man and added the time of empty slogans were gone. The past governments ruined the economy while facts were concealed with fabricated data. Now it is time for the public prosperity since the PTI has no agenda other than public service, he added.

Those who would solve public problems would get respect and action would be taken against those who would not solve public problems, the chief minister said. He said he personally monitored action taken on any public complaint.