KP CM approves three new shelter homes for Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approvedthe establishment of three new shelter homes in the provincial capital and directed the authorities to collect data of homeless people.

According to a handout, he was chairing a meeting at Chief Minister’s House here.

He directed the authorities to make arrangements for setting up shelter homes keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Developing Shahzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Israr, Finance Secretary, Shakil Qadir, Commissioner Peshawar and concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that at present there are 11 shelter homes in the province.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the officials concerned to rehabilitate the existing shelter homes and compile data of homeless people.

He directed the officials to rehabilitate the Drug Addicts Centre and said that needed staff and facilities should be provided to these facilities.

He agreed with the proposal to allocate 10 beds for the treatment of drug addicts in three major hospitals.

The chief minister also stressed full capacity utilization of Zamong Kor, directing to bring in maximum number of street children.

He took notice of complaints about the non-provision of stipends to artistes and directed the authorities to address the issue and identify the reasons behind unavailability of funds for the purpose.