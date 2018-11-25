close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
November 25, 2018
Salim Saifullah re-elected as PTF President

Sports

November 25, 2018

KARACHI: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Pakistan Tennis Federation was held at the PTF Complex in Islamabad on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the affiliated units and the PTF Management. Senator Wasim Sajjad, and Senator S. Dillawar Abbas, Patrons of the PTF were also present.

Elections of the President, Secretary and Treasurer were also held. Salim Saifullah Khan, current President PTF, was unanimously elected as the President for the next term of four years. Gul Rehman and Mohammad Khalil Chughtai were also elected unopposed as the secretary and treasurer, respectively.

