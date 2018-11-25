close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
November 25, 2018
Regular repairs

Newspost

November 25, 2018

Many parts of Karachi, including Shah Faisal Colony, Korangi and Lyari, are facing a great deal of problem caused by poor sewerage system in the areas. Stagnant water on roads caused by overflowing sewers has given birth to several life-threatening diseases.

The only solution is the regular maintenance of the pipelines and timely unclogging of drains. Only by this way, the relevant authorities can improve the sanitary conditions of these areas.

Mohammad Ibrahim

Karachi

