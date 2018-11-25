Regular repairs

Many parts of Karachi, including Shah Faisal Colony, Korangi and Lyari, are facing a great deal of problem caused by poor sewerage system in the areas. Stagnant water on roads caused by overflowing sewers has given birth to several life-threatening diseases.

The only solution is the regular maintenance of the pipelines and timely unclogging of drains. Only by this way, the relevant authorities can improve the sanitary conditions of these areas.

Mohammad Ibrahim

Karachi