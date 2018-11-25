Public hospitals

Public hospitals across the country are in a dilapidated condition. The shortage of beds, overworked staff and the unavailability of life-saving medicines have deprived people of getting medical treatment at these centres. The half of the Pakistani population lives below the poverty line.

These people cannot afford to pay hundreds of thousands of rupees on their medical treatment. But, these people are even denied treatment in public hospitals. The healthcare authorities need to take effective action to improve the healthcare sector and provide top-notch facilities to people.

Engr Tahir Ali

Hyderabad