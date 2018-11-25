close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Public hospitals

Newspost

November 25, 2018

Share

Public hospitals across the country are in a dilapidated condition. The shortage of beds, overworked staff and the unavailability of life-saving medicines have deprived people of getting medical treatment at these centres. The half of the Pakistani population lives below the poverty line.

These people cannot afford to pay hundreds of thousands of rupees on their medical treatment. But, these people are even denied treatment in public hospitals. The healthcare authorities need to take effective action to improve the healthcare sector and provide top-notch facilities to people.

Engr Tahir Ali

Hyderabad

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost