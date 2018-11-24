close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 24, 2018
Merger to address tribal people’s sense of deprivation: CM

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that the merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtun-khwa would remove the sense of deprivation of people through an efficient governance structure and social services.

This he said while talking to Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, spokesperson Ajmal Wzir, MNA Iqbal Afridi, members of provincial assembly at his office in Civil Secretariat, said a handout. During meetings, the mainstreaming of erstwhile tribal areas, good governance, development strategy for the whole of the province, transparency and merit-based decision-making were discussed.

Mahmood Khan discussed the overall mainstreaming of the tribal districts and the government’s planning for the rapid development activities in order to facilitate people there through efficient services.

He added that constitutionally, the new districts have become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said that promotion of tourism would also be the focus in the overall planning of the government. He assured a uniform governance structure and services in the whole of the province after the merger.

Special development package would be given to the backward areas of the province that included the seven new districts as well.

