PFA sets ablaze 1,500kg meat

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) got registered a case against butchers and set ablaze 1,500kg inferior quality meat of emaciated animals at the Punjab Agriculture & Meat Company's furnace.

An illegal slaughterhouse was unearthed in the area of Bakar Mandi while the accused had managed to escape.

The raid was conducted by meat safety team and vigilance cell of the provincial food regulatory upon the directions of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

The DG said that substandard meat was supplied on local shops located in the surrounding areas of Lahore after slaughtering emaciated animals.

He said that raiding team also discovered the worst condition of the slaughterhouse, an abundance of creepy-crawlies and insects, presence of cats and heap of offal and filth of animals.

Meanwhile, Bakar Mandi area has been declared a red zone concerning illegal slaughterhouses. As many as 60,000kgsubstandard meat was discarded by PFA in the last two months. The DG has directed officials to accelerate the crackdown on butchers who are running illicitly slaughterhouse.