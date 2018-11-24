Compensation announced for mortar shell blast victims

MINGORA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced compensation for the victims of a mortar shell explosion in which three children were killed and two others injured in Matta tehsil in Swat district.

Three children were killed and two other sustained injuries when a dud mortar shell went off in Matta on Thursday.

According to the announcement, Rs500, 000 in cash would be given to the families of each dead while wounded would receive Rs200, 000.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the explosion and had announced the compensation for the victims.

Meanwhile, the Pak Army and police launched a five day campaign to raise awareness among the public, particularly the children about explosive devices.

Army officials Army visited schools and gave instructions on what to do when they came across unexploded devices. They also distributed pamphlets among the students.

Army officials urged prayer leaders, elected representatives and parents alike to make the campaign successful by raising awareness about the issue to avoid loss of previous lives.