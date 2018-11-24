Water connections of 22 parks to be disconnected

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has decided to cut water connections of 22 public parks over no-payment of Rs4 million water charges. Among the 22 parks, 47 are under the control of Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) and have not paid a single penny under water charges since they were opened.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Deputy Director (Revenue) Rana Shams-ur-Rehman told ‘The News’ that we have issued several notices to the parks over non-payment of water bills. The concerned authority is not paying us bills of Rs.4 million therefore we have decided to cut connections of parks they are water charges defaulters, he said. There are total 47 parks in city while 22 parks are defaulters of water charges since their creation, he claimed.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to cut water connection of Sarajia Park near Asghar Mall defaulter of Rs179,482, Aqsa Park E-Block defaulter of Rs179,482, Muslim Park near Khayaban-e-Sir Syed defaulter of Rs179,482, Awan Market Park near Khayaban defaulter of Rs201,826, Liaquat Park near Murree Road defaulter of Rs179,482, F-Block Park defaulter of Rs179,127, Chota Park Khayaban defaulter of Rs175,595, Shaukat Park near Asghar Mall defaulter of Rs179,147, Gulzar-e-Fstima Park defaulter of Rs201,314, Nursary Park Sadiqabad defaulter of Rs179,502, F-Block Park New Katarian defaulter of Rs201,826, F-Bl0ck Park near Sui Gas defaulter of Rs179,482, 4-A Park Khayaban defaulter of Rs179,482, Dosehra Park Bagh Sardaran defaulter of Rs179,482, Gulistan Rehmat Park Sadiqabad defaulter of Rs179,502, Children Park Chachi Muhallah Committee Chowk defaulter of Rs179,482, Bilala Masjid Park Asghar Mall defaulter of Rs179,502, Mukha Sing Park Dhok Khabba defaulter of Rs179,502, Commercial Market Park defaulter of Rs179,502, Al-Furqan Park Satellite Town defaulter of Rs201,846, Tanki Wala Park Asghar Mall defaulter of Rs179,502 and Muslim Park Khayaban-e-Sir Syed defaulter of Rs179,482.

The agency had also set a 15-day deadline for payment of outstanding dues and legalization of connections. During its on-going drive against defaulters and illegal- connection holders, the agency has so far booked 200 people in areas like Satellite Town, Asghar Mall, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Committee Chowk, Shamsabad, Bhabra Bazaar, Waris Khan, Chah Sultan, Khayaban-i-Sir Syed, Railway Workshop Road and Raja Bazaar.