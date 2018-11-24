KEMU PhD programmes notified

Lahore : On the recommendation of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has granted recognition of PhD postgraduate qualifications of King Edward Medical University in different subjects and notified in the gazette of Pakistan. The PhD notified postgraduate programmes include biochemistry, anatomy and community medicine along with master's in public health, master of philosophy in community medicine and doctor of hematology. With this development, the KEMU has become a university having maximum number of PhD programmes recognised by PM&DC and federal government. The university has announced admissions to these programmes for the current year.