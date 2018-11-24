close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
KP govt takes exception to skipping of children in polio drive

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

PESHAWAR: The government took serious note of 23,000 children who were not vaccinated in the polio campaign conducted in November this year in Peshawar due to poor performance of the people responsible for vaccinating these kids.

Babar bin Atta, focal person on polio to prime minister, said they came to know about the missing children from multiple sources and before holding responsible someone, they decided to conduct proper inquiry and reach to those who didn't take their job seriously. He said strict action against 14 people helped them learn about these 23000 children who were missed in the November campaign.

