Around 49,938 infected, 107 died of dengue in four years

Islamabad: Around 49,938 persons have been infected by Dengue in the country during last four years, of which 107 lost their precious lives because of this fatal disease.

Of the total, 3,930 were affected in Islamabad, 6,058 in Punjab, 10,447 in Sindh, 28,298 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 139 in Balochistan, 398 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 668 in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) while no data was available for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The year-wise data of provinces issued by National Health Services Division on Friday showed that in Punjab 2,912 persons were affected by Dengue during 2015, 2,591 in 2016, 508 in 2017 and 47 in 2018. In Islamabad 526 persons were affected by Dengue during 2015, 2,813 in 2016, 296 in 2017 and 295 in 2018.

Similarly in Sindh, 3,962 persons were affected by Dengue during 2015, 2,418 in 2016, 2,927 in 2017 and 1,140 2018. In KP, 2,277 persons were affected by Dengue fever during 2015,685 in 2016, 24,938 in 2017 and 398 in 2018 while in Balochistan during 2015, 36 persons were affected by Dengue while no data was available for 2016, 82 in 2017 and 21 in 2018. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir during 2015, one person was affected by Dengue, 388 in 2016, 5 in 2017 and 4 in 2018. In FATA no data available for 2015 and 2016 while 406 persons were affected by the disease during 2017 and 262 in 2018.

The year-wise data regarding mortality by Dengue showed that 107 persons became victims of this disease during last four years, out of which six registered in Islamabad, 14 in Punjab, 17 in Sindh and 70 in KP. No data was available from Balochistan, GB, AJK and FATA.