KRL beat PCAA in PPFL

KARACHI: Former four-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) continued to impress as leaders when they defeated Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) 2-1 in their match of Pakistan Premier Football League here at KMC Stadium on Friday.

Following a flurry of incisive rallies from both wings, KRL got onto the score-sheet through Iftikhar Ali in the 14th minute. At half time, KRL were leading 1-0. In the second half, KRL engineered some productive moves, which finally paid off when their main front-runner Zia-ul-Salam doubled the lead in the 60th minute.

In the dying moments, Mohammad Naveed reduced the deficit to make it 1-2.KRL moved to 26 points from 12 matches. The loss left PCAA reeling at 14 points from 12 games.“Our team played very well,” KRL coach Sajjad Mehmood told ‘The News’.

“PCAA also played well in the second half. Near the end particularly they gave us tough time and also scored a goal,” Sajjad said. In the other outing of the day, here at the Korangi Baloch Football Stadium, SSGC fought hard to earn a 1-0 win over Navy. Mohammad Tahir hit the winner in the 34th minute.At the KPT Stadium, the game between KPT and Chaman’s Muslim FC ended in a goalless draw.