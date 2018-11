Turk Plast advance

LAHORE: Turk Plast beat Lahore Spartans by 72 runs in 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.

Scores: Turk Plast 250/7 in 30 overs (Bilal Khilji 82, Adnan Khan 42, Ashfaq Aslam 29, Imran Bashir 24, Sarfraz Ahmad 15 and Haji Shahid 15 Not Out. Ahmad Raza 3/36, Hafiz Waseem 2/43).

Lahore Spartans 178 all out after 27.2 overs (Imran Hafeez 57, Zaheer Iqbal 44. Rana Naveed ul Hassan 3/18, Ashfaq Aslam 3/35 and Nadeem Boota 3/36). Chief guest Rana Naveedul Hassan gave man of the match award to Bilal Khilji.