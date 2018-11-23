SNGPL, HBL storm into Quaid Trophy final

KARACHI: Holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) set up final date with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) when they survived a scare to pull off a much-needed draw against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in their third and last round outing of the Super Eight stage of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) here at State Bank of Pakistan Ground on Thursday.

The SNGPL-HBL final will be held here at the UBL Sports Complex from December 4-8.Both SNGPL and Wapda, who beat Lahore Blues by five wickets on Thursday, ended up with 19 points each in Group I but the former made it to the decider as they did not lose any game in the Super Eight stage. Wapda, on the other hand, tasted a single defeat when they were undone by SNGPL by 76 runs in their first round outing of the Super Eight stage.

Chasing 258 SNGPL were reduced to 129-7 in their second innings by KRL till end of the game on the fourth and final day. Experienced first-class cricketer Ali Waqas belted 32 and tail-ender M Imran made 21. Left-arm pacer Sadaf Hussain and Nouman Ali captured two wickets each. Left-arm spinner Nouman finished the game with six wickets. After having gained a 79-run lead KRL began their second innings at 233-5 and declared at 278-5.

Opener Azeem Ghumman blasted 142 not out after resuming his innings from the overnight score of 134. Abdul Rehman chipped in with 37. Nouman Ali also did well to score 50 not out. Left-arm pacer Samiullah Niazi (2-34) and Iftikhar Ahmed (2-85) were the successful bowlers. KRLhad scored 272 in their first innings. SNGPL had posted 191, in reply.

Meanwhile in the match of the same group Wapda over whelmed Lahore Blues by five wickets. Wapda achieved the 230-run target in the 65th over. Skipper Salman Butt (85*) and Mohammad Salim (48*) put on 125 for the unbroken sixth wicket association. Aizaz Cheema and Asfand Mehran got two wickets each. Cheema finished the game with six wickets. Spinner Mehran ended up with five wickets.

Earlier on Wednesday Lahore Blues were all out for 246 after resuming their second innings at 55-2. Zafar Gohar (57) and Saad Nasim (41) batted well. Zulfiqar Babar picked 5-83, for a match-tally of 11-141. Lahore Blues had posted 193 in their first innings. In response, Wapda piled-up 210.

On Wednesday here at UBL Sports Complex, HBL whipped Peshawar by nine wickets to qualify for the final from Group II with 21 points to their credit, two points clear of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

After conceding a four-run lead Peshawar began their second innings at 33-3 and were skittled out for 116. Akbar Badshah top-scored 49. Spinner Zohaib Khan got 4-26, Amad Butt (3-28) and Umar Gul (2-24).

HBL then chased the 113-run target in the 21st over. M Waqas (548) and Sajjad Ali (34) did a fine job. Peshawar had posted 237 in their first innings. In reply, HBL made 243.

In the other Group II clash here at Southend Club Ground on Wednesday SSGCL crushed Karachi Whites by an innings and 125 runs to finish with 19 points. Karachi Whites perished for 149 in second innings. M Hassan scored 83. Spinner Kashif Bhatti got 4-25, finishing the game with 8-73. Left-arm pacer Usman Shinwari captured 3-33.

Earlier SSGCL resumed their first innings at 392-8 and declared it at 432-8. Fawad Alam, who was batting on 150, remained not out on 170.