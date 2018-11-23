Exhibition of Seerah books

Islamabad : Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal urged the society to discourage negative attitudes and promote peace with an intention to encourage equality.

She was addressing here exhibition of Seerah books and a two- day training workshop on “Reconstruction of an Inclusive Islamic Society in Pakistan in the light of Seerah of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) organised by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University.

The workshop was attended by ulema, teachers, civil society representatives and researchers.

IIU rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the society should be established on the bases of teachings provided by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh discussed various aspects of the life of Prophet (PBUH).

He said Prophet Muhammad's (Peace Be Upon Him) teachings were all about thinking good for others, working for peace and refraining from violence.

Dr Muhammad Zia ul Haq, Director General IRI presented the objectives of the workshop and also discussed a detailed history of the awareness campaign and dissemination and creation of Paighame Pakistan.

The event was also attended by IIU VP Dr Aqdas Naveed Malik, Director Administration Khalid Mehmood Raja and other relevant officials.