Mehfil-e-Milad

LAHORE : Punjab Planning & Development Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the source of guidance for the whole universe. He stated this while chairing a Mehfil-e-Milad and get-together ceremony of the P&D officials held on the premises of P&D Board, Lahore. Paying tribute to Hazrat Muhammad (PBHU), he highlighted the steps to enhance love for Holy Prophet (PBUH) & Islam.

P&D Board members Dr Naveed Chaudary, Khalid Sultan, CPEC adviser Dr Zahir Shah, P&D joint chief economist Dr Amanullah, P&D Additional Secretary Nadia Saqib, Deputy Secretary Ismail Mirza and other officials attended the event. He said Punjab Planning & Development Board had done a good job while preparing and streamlining the Annual Development Programme 2018-19 for the whole Punjab. He said the Punjab government had appreciated the work. The chairman also listened to the problems pertaining to human resource wing and directed the officials concerned to redress the issues.